Monkeypox outbreak tops 1,000 cases

GENEVA: The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic nations is real, the WHO warned on Wednesday, with more than a thousand cases now confirmed in such countries.
World Health Organisation chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the UN health agency was not recommending mass vaccination against the virus, and added that no deaths had been reported so far from the outbreaks.
"The risk of monkeypox becoming established in non-endemic countries is real," Tedros told a press conference. The zoonotic disease is endemic in humans in nine African countries but outbreaks have been reported in the past month in several other states -- mostly in Europe, and notably in Britain, Spain and Portugal.
BEIRUT: Rescue teams scrambled to douse a massive blaze in Lebanon’s largest pine forest on Wednesday that...
LONDON: Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson fought on Wednesday to get back on the policy front foot, but was...
JAIPUR, India: Before the three sisters and their children were found dead in a well, they left a message blaming the...
OCCUPIED-AL-QUDS: Israel on Wednesday urged Lebanon to speed up negotiations on its disputed maritime border ahead of...
BEIJING: China will offer citizens as much as $15,000 in cash for reporting threats to "national security", state...
WASHINGTON: The United States will phase out single-use plastics in national parks and other public lands over the...
Comments