Schoolgirl tells Congress of playing dead to survive Texas massacre

WASHINGTON: An 11-year-old who smeared herself with her murdered friend’s blood to play dead during last month’s school shooting in the US state of Texas relived the horror of her ordeal before a panel of lawmakers on Wednesday.

Miah Cerrillo, a fourth grader at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, recounted in terrifying detail the moments when 19 of her schoolmates and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman.

She recalled how her class had been watching a movie and scrambled behind their teacher’s desk and their backpacks when the shooter burst in. "He... told my teacher ‘goodnight’ and then shot her in the head. And then he shot some of my classmates and the white board," Miah said in a brief but gut-wrenching pre-recorded interview.

"When I went to the backpacks, he shot my friend who was next to me and I thought he was going to come back into the room so I grabbed a little blood and put it all over me." Miah recalled how she kept completely silent, before grabbing her dead teacher’s cell phone when the moment came and dialing 911.

"I told her that we need help -- and to see the police in our classroom," she said. Police in Uvalde have come under intense scrutiny after it emerged that more than a dozen officers waited outside the door of Miah’s class and did nothing as the children lay dead or dying.

Miah was asked what she wanted to see happen in the wake of the attack. "To have security," she said, confirming that she feared a mass shooter could target her school again. "I don’t want it to happen again," she said.

Miah is experiencing nightmares and still healing from bullet fragments in her back as she wrestles with trauma, her father, Miguel Cerrillo, told USA Today. "She’s not the same little girl I used to play with," he told the committee.

Miah’s testimony comes with Congress facing mounting pressure to respond to out-of-control gun violence -- and particularly mass shootings -- across the country. Massacres at Miah’s school and days earlier at a supermarket in Buffalo, in upstate New York, have convulsed the nation, reigniting urgent calls for gun safety reforms.