People deprived of vehicles, other valuables

Rawalpindi: The street criminals have another field day in the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as they continued their spree of depriving the people from their cars, motorbikes, mobile phones and other valuables.

Besides this, there is also a rise in kidnapping incidents in the twin cities as six cases – five from Rawalpindi and one from Islamabad were reported while police have also registered two cases of rape.

The crime data of last 24 hours shows that the street criminals took away 24 motorbikes all from Rawalpindi and two cars were stolen and another two vehicles were snatched from the jurisdiction of Islamabad and one incident of auto-theft was reported in Rawalpindi while they also took away 29 mobile phone sets from Rawalpindi.

The data of Wednesday showed that the street criminals including armed robbers, muggers, burglars, and thieves swept away laptop, precious household items, documents, cash, cattle, and other valuables to the tune of millions of rupees by looting, muggings, and breaking houses in different localities of the twin cities.

A complainant Chaudhry Khushi Muhammad submitted an application with Racecourse police station saying that a culprit namely Shahbaz has abducted her 21 years old daughter because they had refused his marriage proposal for my daughter. Another complainant in his application stated that her daughter was returning from college when an accused namely kidnapped her daughter on gunpoint.