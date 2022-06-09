AJK official’s residency issue

Islamabad : The capital police have ordered a high level inquiry of the unpleasant episode of a squabble between the personnel of Islamabad police and private security guard deputed at the private residency of a dignitary of the Azad Jammu and Kashmir, housing in Sector F-7, happened on Wednesday.

A police officer dealing with the issue said when inquired by this correspondent said that the police spokesman has clarified the situation but some people were trying to create tension between the Islamabad police and the government of AJK.

The police spokesman said that the police were deployed at the private residency of AJK VIP as a routine matter when they were directed by the higher authorities to inform about their locations and send pictures of their location. The brawl took place when the cops on duty were capturing their picture as they were directed by the higher authorities.

“The issue will be cleared after the inquiry,” the police said and added that the dispute created on misunderstandings.