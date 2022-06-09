 
Thursday June 09, 2022
Found dead

By Our Correspondent
June 09, 2022

LAHORE:An 18-year-old youth was recovered dead from Dharampura Bridge, Mustafabad on Wednesday. According to Edhi's spokesperson, the victim was identified as Zeeshan. Police reached the spot and shifted the body to the morgue.

