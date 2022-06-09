Sports to save youths from drug addiction

LAHORE:Drug Advisory Training Hub (DATH) and Desi (Indigenous) Wrestling Organisation will jointly start different sport activities in the City to save the youth from drugs. This was stated by Syed Zulfiqar Hussain, Consultant Anti-Drugs/Narcotics Campaign, at the Desi Wrestling Competition held at Baghbanpura here. President Lahore Desi Wrestling Organisation Mehar Akram alias Kala Pahlawan was the special guest, while programme coordinator DATH Syed Mohsin and others were also present.
Syed Zulfiqar Hussain said that sports and healthy activities are important in improving human personality. Indigenous and traditional wrestling can play a vital role in saving the youth from drugs.
LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art & Design Wednesday organised a seminar and exhibition entitled “6 Decades...
LAHORE:An 18-year-old youth was recovered dead from Dharampura Bridge, Mustafabad on Wednesday. According to Edhi's...
LAHORE:Memorandums of Understanding were signed between University of Education, Lahore and Oman and Chinese...
LAHORE:United Kingdom Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Wednesday chaired a meeting of technical experts at the Institute of...
Comments