Emergency Helpline receives 2,841,223 calls

LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab, including Lahore for the month of May 2022 here on Wednesday.

According to details, The 15 Emergency Helpline received 2,841,223 calls, out of which 1,651,217 calls were considered irrelevant and 205,941 calls with genuine concerns, and the Dispatch Control Centre generated cases for further action. Around 84,625 callers sought information, consultancy, and 10,891 calls for traffic management & city traffic police help.

The PSCA Lost and Found Centre also set its mark high this month thereby contributing to the recovery of 39 motorbikes, and two rickshaw through it. The PSCA spokesperson said that Authority was determined to extend its services and cooperation with LEAs, and all others in need whenever required. Citizens are requested to contact the 15 helpline in case of any emergency or to report illegal activity in the city.

seminar: A seminar was organised in connection with International Blood Donation Day at Services Hospital, on Wednesday. Prof Dr Tayyaba Waseem chaired the seminar, while Dr Amber Yen of Blood Transfusion Services Authority and Dr Faryal of Hematology Department of SSIMS spoke on safe blood transfusion.

Prof Tayyaba Wasim, while quoting Allah’s command from Quran (Verse No 32 of Surah Al-Ma'ida) “So you know the importance of donating blood”, said that saving human life by donating blood is an unparalleled charity. Blood is the most precious gift a human being can offer. Who discovered three different blood groups (A, B and O) and proved that two different blood groups cannot be combined in one body.