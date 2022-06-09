Minister reviews dengue situation

LAHORE:Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Wednesday chaired a meeting of technical experts at the Institute of Public Health (IPH). Dean IPH Prof Dr Zarfishan Tahir, Dr Somayya Iqtadar, Director CDC Dr Shahid Magsi and other experts attended the meeting.

The minister reviewed international dengue webinar and overall situation. Dean IPH Dr. Zarfishan Tahir and Dr. Somayya Iqtadar gave briefings to the provincial minister.

The minister said, "We have talked about an international dengue webinar and dengue vaccine with technical experts. To spread awareness in public soon international dengue webinar will be organized. Experts of the health department will talk with relevant companies about dengue vaccine in an international conference. SOPs regarding dengue should be updated with the help of experts. All stakeholders should play their role in controlling dengue. All commissioners and DC's are instructed to monitor anti-dengue activity themselves."

workshop: Punjab Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique Wednesday participated in a training workshop organised by the Ministry of Health and Department of Primary & Secondary Healthcare.

DG Health Services Dr Haroon Jahangir, Dr Malik Safih from the Ministry of Health, Rana Mushtaq, Dr Jamshiad from WHO, MS of different government hospitals from RY Khan and others attended the workshop.

Consultant Dr Saeed Akhter briefed the participants on the significance of universal health coverage and its targets. The minister said the Punjab government would announce a people’s friendly budget and more relief and facilities would be ensured for citizens in the health sector. He said: “We all have to make joint efforts in order to provide better healthcare facilities to the people.”

He maintained the main objective to gather all the stakeholders was to implement policies unanimously. The minister said concrete measures were needed in terms of maternal mortality rate in the country.

The minister said the WHO had always stood beside the government to provide better healthcare facilities to the people. He said all available resources were being utilised to control dengue in the province.

The minister said he would soon visit RY Khan and review all health facilities being provided to the people. We have to educate the community. He said Lady Health Workers were playing an important role in EPI services.