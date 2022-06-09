Hot, dry weather forecast

LAHORE:Hot and dry weather continued to prevail in the City here on Wednesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Met officials said continental air was prevailing over most parts. They predicted that mainly very hot and dry weather was expected in most plain areas of the country. Gusty winds are likely in central/southern Punjab and lower Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa with rain may occur at few places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa during afternoon/evening. Wednesday's maximum temperature was recorded at Sibbi, Mohen-Jo-Daro, Bhakkar and Nurpur Thal where mercury reached 48°C while in Lahore, it was 44.2°C and minimum was 31.3°C.