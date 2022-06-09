 
Illegal structures demolished

By Our Correspondent
June 09, 2022

LAHORE:The staff of State Management Directorate (Private Housing Schemes) of LDA carried out an operation against illegal constructions and demolished several buildings.

Lahore Development Authority (LDA) Director General Chaudhry Muhammad Ali Randhawa has warned the occupation groups and land mafias that any illegal construction activities will not be tolerated within the limits of LDA and full-scale operation against illegal constructions will continue.

