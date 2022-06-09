Man strangles sister-in-law over property

LAHORE:A man strangled his sister-in-law to death over a property dispute in Defence C on Wednesday. Reportedly, the suspect Ramzan had exchanged bitter words with his sister-in-law Irshad Bibi over a property dispute in a house near Barki Road. He was so annoyed that he strangled her to death. A police team removed the body to morgue.
FIRE: Fire erupted in an empty plot in Johar Town on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire erupted in trees and bush in a plot near Expo Center. The firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.
accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 945 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.
LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art & Design Wednesday organised a seminar and exhibition entitled “6 Decades...
LAHORE:An 18-year-old youth was recovered dead from Dharampura Bridge, Mustafabad on Wednesday. According to Edhi's...
LAHORE:Drug Advisory Training Hub and Desi Wrestling Organisation will jointly start different sport activities in...
LAHORE:Memorandums of Understanding were signed between University of Education, Lahore and Oman and Chinese...
LAHORE:United Kingdom Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
Comments