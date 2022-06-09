Man strangles sister-in-law over property

LAHORE:A man strangled his sister-in-law to death over a property dispute in Defence C on Wednesday. Reportedly, the suspect Ramzan had exchanged bitter words with his sister-in-law Irshad Bibi over a property dispute in a house near Barki Road. He was so annoyed that he strangled her to death. A police team removed the body to morgue.

FIRE: Fire erupted in an empty plot in Johar Town on Wednesday. Reportedly, the fire erupted in trees and bush in a plot near Expo Center. The firefighters reached the spot on information and extinguished the fire. No loss of life or injury was reported in the incident.

accidents: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 945 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.