Suspected robber injured in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was injured in a police encounter in Faisal Town on Wednesday. Reportedly, two suspects were on run after looting a citizen. A police team on suspicion signalled them to stop near Lahore Jinnah Hospital. However, they instead of complying with the orders resorted to firing. In an exchange of firing, the suspects received bullet injuries and fell down. A suspect was identified as Shahzad.
Meanwhile, another suspected robber was injured in a police encounter in the Kahna area. Reportedly, two suspected robbers were on run after a robbery bid. A police team held a picket near Kamahan Chowk. The suspects on seeing police started running towards Azam Chowk. When confronted by a Dolphin Squad team, in an exchange of firing a suspect later identified as Amjad Ali received bullet injuries and fell down. He reportedly was involved in 32 robbery incidents.
LAHORE:Punjab University College of Art & Design Wednesday organised a seminar and exhibition entitled “6 Decades...
LAHORE:An 18-year-old youth was recovered dead from Dharampura Bridge, Mustafabad on Wednesday. According to Edhi's...
LAHORE:Drug Advisory Training Hub and Desi Wrestling Organisation will jointly start different sport activities in...
LAHORE:Memorandums of Understanding were signed between University of Education, Lahore and Oman and Chinese...
LAHORE:United Kingdom Independent Commission on Aid Effectiveness visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters...
LAHORE:Punjab Safe Cities Authority released the statistics of calls received on emergency helpline 15 from Punjab,...
Comments