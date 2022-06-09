Suspected robber injured in ‘encounter’

LAHORE:A suspected robber was injured in a police encounter in Faisal Town on Wednesday. Reportedly, two suspects were on run after looting a citizen. A police team on suspicion signalled them to stop near Lahore Jinnah Hospital. However, they instead of complying with the orders resorted to firing. In an exchange of firing, the suspects received bullet injuries and fell down. A suspect was identified as Shahzad.

Meanwhile, another suspected robber was injured in a police encounter in the Kahna area. Reportedly, two suspected robbers were on run after a robbery bid. A police team held a picket near Kamahan Chowk. The suspects on seeing police started running towards Azam Chowk. When confronted by a Dolphin Squad team, in an exchange of firing a suspect later identified as Amjad Ali received bullet injuries and fell down. He reportedly was involved in 32 robbery incidents.