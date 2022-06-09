Sikh yatrees arrive in City

LAHORE:More than 150 Sikh yatrees from India reached Lahore via Wagah to attend the death anniversary of Guru Arjun Devji.

The pilgrims were received by Pardhan Sardar Bishan Singh and other Sikh leaders. According to the spokesperson for Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), Board Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said that all religious rites are performed according to the schedule of the Pakistan Sikh Gudrwara Parbandhak Committee (PSGPC) at Sikh Gurudwara.

Talking to the media persons at Wagah Border, Rana Shahid said that Pakistan is a holy place for Sikhs. Sardar Mandir Singh, the party leader of Sikh pilgrims, said “Pakistan is our second home and no one can stop us from coming here. We will keep coming to visit the land of our Guru. We love Pakistan very much.”

The yatrees left for Gurdwara Panja Sahib, Hasan Abdal by special train. They will visit Gurdwara Sacha Sauda on June 13. Pilgrims from Nankana will visit Gurdwara Dera Sahib Lahore the same day. Sikh pilgrims will visit Kartarpur Narowal and Gurdwara Rohri Sahib Aymanabad on June 13 to 15 and perform religious rites. The main ceremony will be held on June 16 at Gurdwara Dera Sahib, Lahore. Pilgrims will return to India on June 17.