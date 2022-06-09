Four die in firing on car

LAHORE:Around four people were killed and a woman was injured when unidentified gunmen opened fire on a car on GT Road near Kala Shah Kaku on Wednesday.

Police said some unidentified motorcyclists opened fire, killing all four occupants of the car on the spot. Four persons Khalid, Ilyas, Abdul Sattar and Siddique were riding a car near Kala Shah Kaku, GT Road, when two motorcyclists opened fire on the car.

As a result, all four occupants of the car died on the spot while the accused managed to escape from the spot. As soon as the incident was reported, police and investigating agencies rushed to the spot and started investigation.

According to police, the car was coming from Lahore. The bodies were shifted to the morgue by Edhi ambulance.

IG has taken notice of the incident and sought report from RPO Sheikhupura.Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz has taken notice of the incident of firing on a car near Kala Shah Kaku and ordered immediate arrest of the accused. The chief minister directed that the accused involved in the firing should be brought to book as soon as possible, justice should be provided to the victims’ families and best medical facilities be provided to the injured woman. Meanwhile, Hamza Shehbaz expressed deep grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Qila Saifullah area of Balochistan. He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the bereaved families. The CM prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.