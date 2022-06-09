CITY PULSE

Tehqeeq
The Full Circle Gallery is hosting an art exhibition featuring works by Ayesha Jahangeer, Adeena Mushtaq, Aleezah Muzaffar, Eesha Naweed, Fatima Siddiqui, Hamza Hashmi, Haniya Zubair, Zain Abbas, Zohaib Fasih, Misrah Nizami, Sana Mohsin, Syeda Abqurah Shaukat, Zain Ali Qazi, Zainab Hanif, Zoha Shahzad, Zareen Hyder and Zakaria Nadeem. Titled ‘Tehqeeq’, the show will run at the gallery until June 13. Call 0303-2239038 for more information.
