Mob beats up two ‘robbers’ in Ibrahim Hyderi

Two robbers were caught and beaten up by citizens in the Ibrahim Hyderi area on Wednesday. Police said the suspects were trying to flee after robbing a citizen near the board office when a crowd of people gathered at the scene and severely beat the robbers.
Police reached the scene and took the robbers into their custody. The injured suspects were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre where they were identified Sajid and Yousuf. Weapons and a motorcycle were recovered from their possession, police added.
