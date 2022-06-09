Mentally challenged boy injures parents

A mentally challenged boy injured his parents in Pak Colony on Wednesday. In a video of the incident, the parents of the boy could be seen with blood stains on their clothes. Pak Colony SHO Muhammad Ashfaq said 16-year-old Daniyal was mentally challenged and his treatment was under way, adding that he got furious on Monday night when his mother asked him to do some job for a living. The officer said that the family had refused to register any complaint against their son.

Earlier, there were reports that the boy is a TikToker and was making a video of beating his parents to get more likes. Later, SHO Ashfaq released the video of the incident to confirm that both his parents are alive and have pardoned their son.