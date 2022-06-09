Inquiry begins into PIA plane’s emergency landing

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Board (AAIB) has initiated an inquiry after the Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) Gwadar-to-Karachi flight survived disaster and the pilot managed a safe landing at Jinnah International Airport with one damaged tyre on Tuesday.

“The AAIB has initiated inquiry,” confirmed Abdullah Khan, general manager of public affairs, PIA, on Wednesday. “The inquiry committee will take around two to three weeks to complete the inquiry.”

The inquiry committee would try to look into three potential reasons: rough surface, material and either something hit the tyre, he said. The officer further said that the plane’s tyre was repaired and got approval for flights after a proper inspection. With around 60 passengers on board, the pilot managed to safely land the aircraft at the Karachi airport. The

The Franco-Italian manufactured ATR aircraft bore the registration number AP-BKK. A follow-on flight by the aircraft from Karachi to Sukkur was cancelled by the national flaq-carrier due to the plane having damaged tyres.