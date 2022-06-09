KBA wants FIR against court employees

The Karachi Bar Association (KBA) has approached the Mithadar police to register a first information report (FIR) against a number of judicial staffers over a clash with members of the legal fraternity on the premises of the city courts.

The lawyers’ body through its member managing committee, Muhammad Azhar Qadri, submitted an application to the police, seeking legal action against as many as 34 identified court employees and 60 to 70 unidentified for "spreading fear" among the legal fraternity.

The lawyers and judicial staffers had clashed last Thursday after the former barred the latter from entering the city courts in protest against a district and sessions judge (East) over the release of a watchman. Legal proceedings in the city courts had remained suspended for six straight days until the judge was transferred.

According to KBA president Ashfaq Gilal, the watchman, Muhammad Faisal, who was allegedly involved in surveillance of lawyers, extending threats and motorcycle theft, was set free by the city courts police on the instructions of the judge.