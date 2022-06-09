Low-loss areas to face three hours of power cuts

With rising temperatures causing a surge in the demand for electricity across Karachi, K-Electric has announced a revision in its load-shedding plan to manage the ongoing power shortfall in the city. Three hours of load-shedding will now be conducted in low-loss areas within KE’s service territory.

The KE spokesperson said that the revised plan would provide a relief of an hour or two to the areas that are already impacted by load-shedding. The revised load-shedding schedule can be obtained via KE’s website, the KE Live app and KE’s WhatsApp self-service portal. Consumers registered with KE’s 8119 service who may be affected by this change are also being informed through SMS.

The utility expressed its apologies for the inconvenience caused to its customers due to this extraordinary situation, and vowed to continue to undertake all possible measures for its mitigation.

In the ongoing summer season, prolonged power cuts are taking place in different parts of Karachi, causing misery for the people. The power cuts have also prompted people in various neighbourhoods to take to the streets and block roads in protest. On Tuesday, people in Gulistan-e-Jauhar blocked a road in protest against prolonged absence of power.