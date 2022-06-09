Father of Jazlan’s suspected killer set free for having alibi

A judicial magistrate discharged a suspect in the murder case of teenage student Jazlan Faisal after he provided an alibi that he was out of the city when the youth was shot dead after a quarrel in a housing society on the Super Highway last month.

Nineteen-year-old Faisal was shot dead and his 20-year-old friend Shah Mir Ali wounded after a quarrel over rash driving on May 25. The suspects -- Hasnain, his father Faiz Muhammad, brother Irfan Faiz and Inshal -- were produced before Judicial Magistrate (Malir) Furqan Karim.

The investigating officer said Irfan and his friend Inshal are required to be interrogated about the pistol used in the crime, requesting the magistrate to extend their police remand for the purpose. As for Faiz Muhammad, the IO said the suspect placed on record evidence showing that he was in Peshawar when the incident took place. Moreover, he added Faiz was taken into custody to ensure the arrest of his sons.

The officer said the suspect had assured the police that he would help them arrest his son Ahsan, who is the only absconder in the case, pleading that he be discharged under the relevant section of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

Approving the IO’s request, the magistrate extended the physical remand of Irfan and Inshal for three days and set free Faiz Muhammad. He sent Hasnain to a juvenile prison. At the previous hearing, Hasnain’s counsel had placed on record his B-form and school certificate showing that he is 16 years old.

An FIR was initially lodged under sections 302 (premeditated murder), 324 (attempt to murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code at the Gadap City police station on the complaint of the deceased victim’s paternal uncle Arif Sabir. However, sections 109 (punishment for abetment) and 114 (abettor present when offence is committed) were later incorporated in the case.

JIT formed

A joint investigation team (JIT) was formed to investigate the murder case of Jazlan Faisal on Wednesday. The JIT includes the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) SSP as its chairman and Investigation II East SP and Jamshed Division East Zone SP as other members.

According to a notification issued by Karachi Additional IG Javed Alam Odho, the JIT shall also investigate the allegations of Jazlan’s family against the investigation officer and give recommendations within seven days.

Earlier, the family of Jazlan had submitted an application to the provincial home department, seeking a JIT in the Jazlan murder case. “The formation of a JIT will help find the actual facts to ensure fair trail,” read the application filed by Jazlan’s grandfather.

“The perpetrators are highly influential both politically and money-wise which is affecting the inquiry by the police,” the application read. The grandfather said that one of the main accused, Ahsan Faiz, who allegedly fired at Jazlan’s car, was still on the run.

He added that a 9mm pistol used in the murder incident had not been recovered. The application further stated that another suspect, Inshal Waseem, was handed over to the police by his father and he was willing to become an approver on June 4. The grandfather alleged that Inshal was being pressured to accept the crime by family of Faiz Muhammad. The complainant had stated that witnesses were scared, and without a JIT, their cooperation was not possible.

The grandfather also requested the police high-ups to provide protection to Inshal. The FIR was registered on the complaint of Jazlan’s uncle Arif Sabir at the Gadap City police station. The complainant nominated three brothers — Hasnain, Irfan and Ahsan — in the FIR.

Sabir said Jazlan and his friend Shahmir had gone to their friend’s house in a housing society on the Super Highway where a scuffle broke out between him and a motorcyclist, Hasnain, over reckless driving, following which the biker called his brothers, who opened fire on Jazlan’s car, killing the teenager on the spot and injuring Shahmir.