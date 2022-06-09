Adjustments for the win

In a meeting between Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shehbaz and PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, it has been decided that the PML-N and the PPP will jointly contest the Punjab by-elections, scheduled to be held on 20 seats next month. The by-elections are being held after the Election Commission of Pakistan disqualified PTI MPAs who had voted for Hamza in the CM elections. Eight seats are being contested from southern Punjab, where the PPP has a stronger vote bank while the PML-N is stronger in central Punjab. By most analysis, this move comes because a guarantee was given to the PTI dissidents that they would be supported by all coalition partners in the by-elections if de-seated. The PPP does not have much clout on these seats – though its southern voter is enthusiastic – the main competition is between PML-N and PTI candidates. To some, this move is interesting in the context of the change in the political landscape in the past few months. The idea is that, given the polarization, it would be better if the coalition partners made some seat adjustments on crucial seats where the margin of votes is low between the PTI and the other candidate. For example, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, it would be difficult to contest against the PTI if there is no joint front between the JUI-F, PPP, ANP and PML-N. This argument is not without merit. According to a survey – conducted between May 24 and June 3, 2022 – by the Institute for Public Opinion Research (IPOR), if the coalition partners were to contest elections held right now from a joint platform, they would get a 39 per cent majority while the PTI would get 29 per cent.

Of course, nothing is ever quite that easy or simple in politics. The seat adjustments will not have gone unremarked by those within the respective parties. There is a strong opinion within the PPP and PML-N that both political parties have an individual standing and individual voter base. For example, the PPP traditionally has the agrarian voter while the PML-N has its voter base in urban areas. In the recent past, we saw in Lahore’s NA-133 how the PPP was pitted against the PML-N with all other parties unofficially supporting the PPP. Even then, the PML-N won this by-election. In Sindh, the PML-N is virtually non-existent. A joint platform will only benefit them on some targeted seats, not on every seat. There is also another issue: will this government really manage to complete its term? With a potentially tough budget coming our way, the next two months will set the direction for the coalition partners. Will they be able to take the burden of the government’s decisions or will they distance themselves from these decisions soon after the budget?

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah has offered talks to the PTI on elections. There are some in the PTI who would prefer the offer be accepted to at least make a way forward. But the more hawkish of the party would see that as a dent in their narrative against the coalition government. No matter the budget, the by-elections, or threats of marches and dharnas, general elections are looming, whether this year or the next. The final alliances and seat adjustments will become clearer as politics continues.