A place called home

One hundred and seventy families who were living in Karachi’s Sumya Bridge Tower have been displaced for no fault of their own. This incident clearly shows how our city is being managed. The building was supposed to be a 10-floor residential unit. However, its final construction resulted in a 19-storey tower with no emergency fire exit. The Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and the Karachi administration turned a blind eye to this gross violation of the law. Thousands of people have been displaced, and the Sindh government hasn’t provided any formal temporary accommodation to them. In 2005, after the collapse of the Margalla Towers in Islamabad, the CDA not only provided alternate rented accommodation to affected families but also extended monetary compensation for their losses. In Karachi, neither Nasla Tower affectees nor Sumya Bridge Tower affectees have received any assurances or assistance from the Sindh government.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi