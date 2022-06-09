The first phase of the recently concluded local government elections in Balochistan largely remained peaceful, and all political parties accepted the results gracefully. This is admirable. The province has made history by conducting the local bodies elections. The participation from rural areas was also reportedly high, and this is quite promising.
Given the overall law and order situation in the province, it is good to know that the people are showing their trust in the electoral process. Once things start to improve at the grassroots level, they make their way up the ladder, and this approach has been tested and implemented the world over. Pakistan’s democracy is on the right track, and the only way forward is to conduct free and fair elections at the provincial and federal levels to strengthen it.
Anas A Khan
Edmonton, Canada
