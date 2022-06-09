Crisis after crisis

Pakistan faces an acute water crisis. Water levels in dams and rivers have declined sharply and created severe water shortages across the country. Many experts believe that this shortage will have a negative impact on the annual crop production.
We need to start conserving water. There has to be a set of regulations for commercial car washing activities. The government should take initiatives to conserve water at the national level and encourage people to save water as much as possible.
Wakeel Khan
Rawalpindi
