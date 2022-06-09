Without water

This is to draw the attention of the Ministry of Water Resources to the problem of water shortages across Sindh. The issue has turned even more severe in Larkana. When line water is available, residents face the problem of low water pressure and have to wait for a long time to fill a bucket.
It is shameful that the authorities have not paid attention to this issue. We are without an adequate supply of water and are left to deal with the torturous summer on our own. The situation has now reached an alarming stage and may result in protests. The government must deal with this matter immediately.
Aqsa Soomro
Larkana
