Thursday June 09, 2022
Street crimes

June 09, 2022

Incidents of motorcycle theft are increasing in Karachi at a fast pace. I know someone whose motorcycle was stolen from the city’s Kala Board neighbourhood.

Such cases occur on a daily basis. The Sindh police must devise a foolproof plan to put an end to such crimes.

Asif Khan

Karachi

