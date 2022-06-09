Power problems

Government representatives keep giving new reasons for prolonged hours of loadshedding in the country. But we know that the current power outages are because of deliberate incompetence. Pakistan has the capacity to produce more power than the quantity demanded. Sixty-four per cent of the country’s power production relies on thermal power plants that require different fossil fuels. Twenty-seven per cent is based on hydel, and the remaining nine per cent depends on other renewable energy sources. The current levels of 10-hour-long loadshedding are only possible if most thermal power plants are shut down.

Nepra is responsible for power generation and ensuring that all power plants produce the required power. The authority should explain to the people of Pakistan why we are facing an energy shortfall and what is the solution to this never-ending issue.

Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar