Mismanaged metropolis

Karachi is the economic hub of the country. In the first ten months of the current financial year (2021-2022), Karachi deposited Rs105 billion in taxes. The metropolis deserves a proper census so that it has a strong representation in parliament.

The city’s damaged roads and worn-out infrastructure should be repaired on a war footing. Electricity and water lines and sewerage systems should be repaired as soon as possible. Also, strict steps should be taken to improve the law-and-order situation in the city on a priority basis.

Mumraiz Khan

Karachi