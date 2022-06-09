Gold prices drop Rs850/tola

KARACHI: Gold rates in the local market decreased by Rs850 per tola on Wednesday.

According to data released by All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates in the local market moved down to Rs142,400 per tola. Similarly, 10-gram gold price also dropped by Rs729 to Rs122,085. In the international market, gold rates decreased by $1 to $1,848 per ounce.

Silver rates remained unchanged at Rs1,570 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also stood the same at Rs1,346.02.