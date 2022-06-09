JS Bank wins three GDEIB awards

KARACHI: JS Bank has won three awards for diversity, equity, and inclusion (DE&I) at GDEIB Awards 2021 held at a local five-star hotel in Karachi, The News learnt on Wednesday.

For second consecutive year, the bank has been recognised for its visible efforts in the areas of DE&I structure and implementation, work-life integration, and community and philanthropy. These awards honor players from the market who champion the cause of DE&I within their organisation through their vision, values, policies, and actions.

Basir Shamsie, president and CEO and Myra Khan, head of Legal from JS Bank were invited to receive the awards.

While sharing his views, Basir Shamsie said, “JS Bank is an ambassador of DE&I, where it has set certain benchmarks for the betterment of its people. We have implemented multiple initiatives and HR policies at our bank for women’s empowerment and for differently-abled individuals.”

“These awards bring us a step closer to our vision of achieving higher standards within the spectrum of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion,” he added.

JS bank’s commitment to empowering the DEI function showcases the company’s vision and approach to being recognised as employer of choice within the financial markets.