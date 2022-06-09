Rulers must bear miseries

LAHORE: Austerity measures announced by the prime minister might not save substantial amounts, but it sends a signal to the electorate that the ruling elite is sharing the pain.

However, some more convincing measures are needed.

The nation is bearing the brunt of load shedding in this scorching heat season. But residences and offices of federal and provincial government servants are usually exempt from this load shedding.

Prime Minister House, presidential palace, chief ministers’ residences and all governor houses face no load shedding, and if they do the power in these places is provided through power generators. At these places the impact of load shedding is never felt.

We all know that the major issue in power sector is incompetence and corruption. The ruling and bureaucratic elite faces no load shedding and does not take difficult measures to make the sector efficient.

If the ruling elite is forced to bear load shedding as faced by the common man, the bureaucrats and ruling elite would be forced to take needed steps for real improvement in power supplies.

The misery of load shedding cannot be felt without facing it.

The government must not bear the running cost of generators during load shedding. Power must come from UPS to operate fans and necessary lights only. Even the courts and army residences should face equal load shedding.

Only military installations and hospitals should be spared from load shedding. The steps needed to improve the power system would accelerate if all citizens face equal load shedding.

We need similar steps in other sectors of the economy. Rulers and the bureaucracy must have firsthand knowledge of the difficulties faced by ordinary people.

We have thousands of government schools that are managed by top bureaucracy. Teachers are qualified. The science labs are well equipped. But the education imparted is substandard.

None of the children of high government officials, even from the education department study in these schools. They go to private schools.

How can one expect these schools to deliver when those who are assigned to ensure quality education in these schools do not want their children to enrol in them? If it was made mandatory that children of all government servants have to be enrolled in government schools, the quality of education would start matching the level imparted by private schools.

Government employees are the servants of the public and not masters. The ruling party is representative of the electorate, and they must not act like monarchs.

Police are basically meant to protect the life and property of the public. They must not be deputed for the security of VIPs.

Some of them may need security, but there should be some rationale. Not more than 5 percent of the police force should perform security duty.

The rest should ensure that common men live with peace of mind.

There must also be a rationale on the funds spent on maintenance of infrastructure in different areas of a city.

All areas must have minimum parameters on infrastructure. Priority should be given to areas that are far behind in these parameters. This practice is in vogue in most civilised countries. It is time we also strive to become a little civilised.