Cost escalation forces 26,000 small contractors to halt work on govt projects

LAHORE: Rising cost of construction materials has forced small contractors to halt work on public sector projects, with big contractors mulling to do the same if government does not give cost escalation.

According to Constructors Association of Pakistan (CAP), 26,000 small contractors of category C-5 and C-6 have stopped working on their ongoing projects, as they were neither in the position to get loan from the market nor to spend from their own pocket.

CAP Chairman Engr Kamal Nasir Khan in a discussion with a group of journalists on Wednesday said the government should sit with constructors to evaluate their losses caused by the unprecedented rise in material prices so as to pay a suitable escalation cost for ongoing projects.

“We will shut down work on all the projects across Pakistan if our demands are not met and contractors especially the smaller ones are not compensated properly,” Kamal warned.

He said that only those contractors, who have completed 80-90 percent work on their projects were carrying out the rest of the work as they could not back out at this stage. He also claimed that projects worth Rs2,500 billion to Rs3,000 billion have been affected due to the price hike.

“However, mega projects being carried out by WAPDA or with the assistance of Asian Development Bank or World Bank are excluded as donor agencies monitor these projects themselves and ensure payments,” he added.

Kamal said that an important meeting of their members from all the provinces was held the other day in which contractors expressed that they could not carry on with their projects because of the price spiral after the loss and mental stress they bared in Covid-19 restrictions.

He said that not only work on ongoing projects would be closed but boycott of tenders for future contracts would also be observed. “Whole burden of the situation arising out of these steps of contractors will be on the government,” the CAP chairman warned.

Kamal said construction sector was the biggest industry after agriculture and 40 industries were attached with it. Closure of work on construction projects might result in a flood of unemployment, which would be more embarrassing for the government.

He said a committee had been formed by the previous government to assess the losses being incurred by the contractors, but the exercise was closed following regime change.

“I believe in resolving all issues through negotiations and the incumbent government should follow suit of the previous government to assess the impact on construction sector through mutual efforts,” Kamal added.

Price or cost escalation clause in a contract allows the contractor to impose any increases in prices of materials upon the owner if prices increases after the signing of the contract. The clause protects contractors from risks arising out of price increases.