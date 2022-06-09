Banks need incentives to finance under-served sectors

KARACHI: Government might rollout harsh fiscal austerity measures needed to stabilise the economy in the upcoming 2022-23 budget to be presented by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail this Friday.

Pakistan has been desperately trying to revive the International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout package, and all eyes were now affixed on the financial guidelines to ascertain the future course of action.

The representative body of banks and analysts expect that the government would come up with measures that encourage financial institutions to boost lending to underserved sectors, enhance financial inclusion, and also help in tax revenue mobilisation.

Higher taxation was one of the key challenges faced by the banks. Foreclosure laws need to be made smooth to allow banks to recover the funds in case of default. This would encourage banks to offer more mortgage loans.

Mustafa Mustansir, head of research at Taurus Securities, said banks should be given incentives for financing or lending to under-served sectors of the economy.

“These incentives could come in the form of lower statutory reserve requirements for instance. Limits could be imposed on the amount of credit offered to the public sector. This would restrict banks from relying heavily on earnings from investing in government securities.”

Mustansir also sees the need for incentives to meet prescribed financial inclusion targets. These could also include tax credits and so on.

The central bank rate hikes could affect businesses and consumers. Since September 2021, the State Bank of Pakistan has raised policy rates by 675 basis points to 13.75 percent weighed down by higher inflation expectations amid the ongoing commodity super cycle and the elimination of fuel subsidies.

Higher interest rates raised borrowing costs for businesses seeking new investment or working capital. Consumers too would likely be reluctant to buy homes and cars.

The economy would slow down with credit growth (demand for commercial, industrial, and consumer loans) down, especially with the six-month Karachi interbank offered rate at multi-year high. It hovered at 15.41 percent on Wednesday.

SBP data showed sharp increase of Rs1.419 trillion in bank credit to the private sector between July 1, 2021 and May 27, 2022 from Rs489.6 billion a year ago.

Government borrowing from banks would likely increase in FY2023 on the back of an estimated budget deficit of over Rs4.5 trillion or 6 percent of GDP. Government borrowing from commercial banks seems to be in the range of Rs2.6- 3.0 trillion for the next fiscal year, according to an estimate from Topline Securities in its pre-budget report.

Eleven-month borrowings for budgetary purpose stood at Rs1.6 trillion in the outgoing year. Banking sector profitability is likely to remain strong ahead amid rising secondary market yields and increased borrowing requirements, the report said.

Fahad Rauf, head of research at Ismail Iqbal Securities, said, “There is a proposal to increase taxation on banks if a certain threshold is not met on loans to deposit ratio in order to encourage private sector credit. Further tax incentives might be announced to encourage lending to SMEs and Agriculture sectors.”

However, the problem was credit demand from the government, which crowds out the private sector. “Unless the government increases its revenue base and reduces reliance on bank borrowing, there will be less incentive for banks to lend to the private sector,” Rauf added.

With increased government borrowing from banks, higher taxation on income on treasury bills and Pakistan investment bonds could also be under consideration.

Income from these government securities is taxed at 35 percent for banks having an advance-to-deposit ratio (ADR) of 50 percent and plus. It is taxed at 37.5 percent for banks having ADR in the range of 40-50 percent and is taxed at 40 percent for banks with ADR below 40 percent.

Analysts expect one increase in the tax rate for all banks could fetch an additional Rs17 billion of revenues for the government, which could impact the profitability of the sector by 7 percent.

Pakistan Banks’ Association (PBA) has proposed to apply a uniform corporate tax rate of 29 percent on banks, but this was not workable as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was considering to increase taxation on the banking sector.

PBA said tax rate of 35 percent for banks was not only one of the highest in the region but also very high when compared to other business sectors in Pakistan, including the financial service sector, like mutual funds, DFIs, leasing companies, and insurance companies, which were taxable at the rate of 29 percent.

The super tax at four percent for banks needs to be abolished, the PBA recommended. However, the possibility of implementation of the said proposal was quite low due to the government tax targets next year. This tax rate looks to be increased in the upcoming budget by 2-4 percent.

“This is likely to negatively impact banking sector profitability. The sector is already paying a 35 percent corporate tax rate and the super tax rate of 4 percent. A 4 percent increase in super taxes would reduce the profitability of the sector by around 7 percent,” according to the Topline report.

The PBA also recommends that the tax rate on microfinance banks should be reduced to 20 percent instead of the 29 percent applicable now.

“We believe that chances of implementation of this proposal are high given the government focus on broadening the SME sector where nearly 90 percent of companies are working in this category,” said an analyst at Insight Securities in a note.

The SECP has proposed the withdrawal of a one percent federal insurance fee on non-life insurance premiums. The aim behind the recommendation by SECP is to help promote the insurance industry where the penetration remains one of the lowest in the region. If it happens, analysts believe it will be slightly positive for the sector.

“It is proposed that this year at least 50 percent of the government debt must be raised through Shariah-compliant modes like Sukuk and other and every year this ratio to be raised by 20 percent for next 5 years till we reach the target of 100 percent conversion of the government debt to Islamic,” said Ahmed Ali Siddiqui, director at Center for Excellence in Islamic Finance.

“The main challenges being faced by the Islamic banks are a regular supply of liquidity management instruments like Sukuk, awareness of Islamic banking among masses, the dedicated legal framework for Islamic banking institutions, quality and trained HR,” Siddiqui added.