Rupee recovers

KARACHI: Pakistan’s currency bounced back on Wednesday to gain 1.31 rupees or 0.65 percent against dollar in the interbank market on the back of improved supplies and renewed hopes for the resumption of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan programme.

Positivity was spread following Finance Minister Miftah Ismail’s statement in which he expressed optimism about reaching an agreement with the Fund “very soon”.

The rupee closed at 201.52 to the dollar, compared with the record close of 202.83 on Tuesday.

“There is a fiscal-year-end demand for the greenback in the market, however, dollar conversion from exporters helped improve liquidity,” said a currency dealer.

Oil importers and foreign companies were buying dollars to repatriate profits and dividends to their parent countries.

“The market is hopeful following Finance Minister Miftah Ismail's statement that the country may reach a staff-level agreement with the IMF soon,” the dealer added.

The government would likely announce tough measures in the upcoming budget to be presented on Friday, to revive funding from the IMF.

The local unit gained one rupee in the open market. It traded at 202.50, compared with 203.50 in the previous session.

Analysts expect the rupee to recover further against the dollar if Pakistan manages to resume funding from the IMF.

“The recent hike in petroleum, electricity and gas prices along with a further upward adjustment in prices of petroleum and FY23 budget as per the IMF guidance would enable Pakistan to secure foreign funding from the different sources,” Awais Ashraf, head of research and Zeeshan Azhar, senior analyst at Foundation Securities said in a note.

“Hence, the funding if availed as expected would help the country to meet its FY23 external financing needs, replenish forex reserves, and restore the rupee/dollar parity to 185-190.”

Some analysts said there was no sense in the market’s ongoing volatility. This was causing discomfort, shaking the confidence of importers and exporters, and foreign investors in the currency and the economy.

Widening of the current account deficit, falling foreign currency reserves and political instability, as well as the strengthening of US dollar have seen the rupee slump this year. The large external debt payments owing to erosion in the foreign exchange reserves amid a lack of foreign assistance exerted pressure on the local unit.