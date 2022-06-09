Markets to close at 8:30pm

PM Shehbaz chairs a meeting of the National Economic Council in Islamabad on June 8, 2022. Photo: PID

ISLAMABAD: In an attempt to save energy, the National Economic Council (NEC) has decided to order the closure of markets across the country at 8:30pm.



The NEC took the decision Wednesday during a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The chief ministers of all the provinces attended the meeting, while Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa was represented by its chief secretary Dr Shehzad Khan.

The NEC met a day after President Arif Alvi approved the reconstitution of the body with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif as the chairman. The prime minister said owing to the past imprudent policy measures, the country was facing such a situation where the internal and external challenges had put the economic stability in danger. He said the present government inherited an economy faced with unstable fiscal situation as well as severe challenges of external sector, inflation, unemployment, poverty and instability.

The PM said his government was fully cognizant of the internal unusual economic instability and the external challenges. The government not only put the economy on the right track but, besides reformation of energy sector, took reform measures to correct the imbalance in the internal and external sectors.

PM Shehbaz Sharif said provision of employment and improving the quality of people's life were among the present government’s foremost priorities, while improving economic indicators and increasing investment in manpower was a part of its long-term vision.



He said his government’s development framework focused on social welfare, protection of water resources, agriculture, climate change, knowledge economy and benefiting from economic potential through regional equality. The PM said the government’s another priority was economic turnaround so as to improve people’s lives through, and it was fully focusing on improvement in infrastructure and administrative matters, uninterrupted and low cost energy and provision of uniform quality education and basic facilities.

He said the government believed in improving the lives of people through regional values and responsibilities for economic inclusiveness, poverty alleviation, institutional reforms, infrastructure, education, skills training and the provision of better health facilities. The PM said the government was fully cognizant of the problems caused by the international economic environment and the country’s situation. The situation was difficult but not impregnable, and the government was committed to addressing the challenges and was taking all necessary measures, he added.

The prime minister said the fruits of the government’s efforts in some sectors had started coming. It fully believed in the fact that a stable economy and improved security situation guaranteed peace and prosperity in the whole world and the region, he added. He said that efforts should be made to ensure the supply of essential items and check inflation. All the provinces should take measures in that respect, he said, adding the expansion of agriculture sector should be specially focused.

The prime minister said special projects should be initiated for the development of backward areas, including the districts of Balochistan. He also ordered for including important and mega projects in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP).

According to a statement issued in this regard, the chief ministers appreciated the steps taken by the federal government to deal with the energy crisis and the four provinces agreed on the proposal of markets' closure at 8:30pm. The statement added that chief ministers of Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan sought two-day time to hold consultations with the trader associations in their provinces — but all the four provinces agreed with the move in principle.

The chief ministers also backed the decisions of the federal cabinet on nationwide measures to deal with the energy crisis and promised their full cooperation in tackling it.

APP adds: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed the authorities concerned on Wednesday to abolish all taxes on raw materials of the export industry, as part of his government’s vision to develop an export-oriented economy. In a meeting with a delegation of the American Business Council, he also ordered formation of task forces to attract investment in multiple sectors. The task forces would be formed in the fields of tourism, pharmaceuticals, information technology, e-commerce, large-scale manufacturing (LSM), and agriculture. He told the delegation that the government was making efforts to ensure production of export quality agricultural products. He said it was for the first time that the government was calling for consistency of policies as the subjects of the national economy and public welfare were above politics.

The delegation comprised representatives from pharmaceuticals, food processing, IT, e-commerce, retail, textile, sports and logistics sectors.

The participants said the government’s policies had helped revive the investors trust and the pre-budget consultation with the stakeholders was a welcoming step. The prime minister directed the secretaries of commerce and the Board of Investment to ensure immediate resolution of the issues being faced by the investors and sought a compliance report within a week.

Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Makhdoom Murtaza Mahmood, Marriyum Aurangzeb and senior officers attended the meeting. Separately, PM Shehbaz Sharif expressed his government’s resolve to strengthen Pakistan-UK bilateral relations in diverse fields, especially in the areas of trade and investment.

Speaking as the chief guest at the 75th Coronation Ceremony of Queen Elizabeth here at the British High Commission, he referred to his recent telephonic conversation with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on strengthening of trade and economic cooperation, and said, “We are expecting a trade delegation from the UK very soon.”

The prime minister also appreciated the role of British High Commission in bringing the peoples of Pakistan and the United Kingdom closer, saying his government would support the High Commission to translate friendly relationship into strong trade and investment ties, which was the call of the day.

Shehbaz Sharif recalled with appreciation the UK’s contribution of 600 million pounds for Pakistan during his stint as Punjab chief minister in the areas of primary education, mother and child healthcare as well as skill development.

The PM extended warm felicitations to the UK on behalf of the government and the people of Pakistan as well as on his behalf over the 75th Coronation of Queen Elizabeth and wished the queen a happy, healthy and long life. He said since the people of Pakistan had special affection for the royal family, they always extended a warm welcome to the members of royal family whenever they visited Pakistan.

The prime minister said the 75th Coronation of Queen Elizabeth also coincided with the platinum independence ceremonies of Pakistan as well as 75th anniversary of Pakistan-UK diplomatic and friendship relations.

British High Commissioner Christian Turner highlighted the close bilateral relationship between Pakistan and the UK, and vowed to make efforts to further strengthen the historic ties.

The prime minister also cut a special cake to mark the event, which, besides the members of cabinet and parliamentarians, was also attended by diplomats, civil and military officers, media persons and others.