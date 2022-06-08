KE consumers likely to pay Rs4.9/unit more in July bills

The KE consumers are likely to pay Rs4.9/unit more in July bills. Photo: The News/File

ISLAMABAD: The K-Electric has pleaded with the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) to allow it an additional collection of Rs4.859/unit from power consumers in their electricity bills for July 2022, as they paid less than the actual power generation cost, especially in view of imported gas and oil in April 2022.

Similarly, the privatised utility has also sought an additional increase of Rs4.521/unit in its quarterly adjustment for January-March 2022. For the last several months, the costly imported fuel has been pushing the government to pass on its full impact to power consumers. Over this period, the imported fuel cost has increased more than double. Under the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are passed on to consumers only on a monthly basis through an automatic mechanism while quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, use of system charges, including the impact transmission and distribution losses, are built in the base tariff by the federal government.

The K-Electric has filed two petitions with the power regulator and asked for its permission to charge these amounts from its clients to meet its fuel costs which the company did not charge in April 2022 and January-March 2022. Once the petitions are approved, the K-Electric will be able to collect Rs9.35 billion under monthly fuel charges adjustment from its consumers in their monthly bills for July 2022. It will also charge another Rs6.01 billion under the quarterly adjustment.



It should be recalled that the regulator earlier granted the K-Electric an extra Rs4.8269/unit under the March 2022 fuel charges adjustment, which is being collected in June 2022 bills. Earlier, for February 2022 FCA, the authority had allowed the K-Electric to recover Rs1.38/unit from its clients in their May 2022 bills.

It is to be noted that in line with the mechanism given in the KE’s Multi-Year Tariff, changes in fuel prices, generation and power purchase mix are passed along with certain annual adjustments. The Nepra is likely to hold a public hearing on these petitions on June 14. The regulator will discuss whether the monthly and quarterly fuel price variation is justified and whether it has followed the economic merit order while giving dispatches to its power plants and power purchases from external sources.

The KE claimed that its request for an increase in monthly FCA for April was based on the Central Power Purchasing Agency’s requested rate for April 2022and it is subject to adjustment based on the determination for April 2022 to be issued by the Nepra. Moreover, the instalment of Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) arrears amounting to Rs2.425 billion per month were being billed by the SSGC as per the Supreme Court order on November 2, 2020.

However, the Nepra, in its FCA decision for June 2021, had stated that "considering the fact that the K-Electric has obtained a stay order from the Sindh High Court in the matter, it decided not to allow any amount on account of GIDC till final decision by the SHC in this matter". Accordingly, the GIDC for April will be claimed as per the final decision of the court.