LG reps vow to address public issues

PESHAWAR: The elected representatives belonging to Awami National Party (ANP) on Tuesday vowed to play a role to address the issues of the public at the grassroots level.

The chairman of the neighborhood council Garhi Qamardin, Shah Faisal Khan, and former nazim Arshad Khan told reporters that the ANP had the highest number of chairmen in the City Council Peshawar and had significant presence in other tehsil councils as well.

"We are united at the platform of ANP and will make all-out efforts along with other political parties to provide basic facilities to the public and address their issues. The LG system is the basic unit of democracy that also plays an important role in development at the local level," said Shah Faisal.

He urged the mayor Peshawar, chairmen of the six tehsil councils as well as heads and representatives of all the neighbourhood and village councils to do their best for the welfare of the general public who have been suffering for the last many years due to a number of issues.