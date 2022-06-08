Guru Arjun Dev Jee fest: Pakistan issues 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims

NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to Sikh pilgrims from India for the annual festival to be held in Pakistan from June 8-17.
The issuance of visas was covered under the framework of the Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines of 1974. Every year, a large number of Sikh Yatrees from
India visit Pakistan to observe various religious festivals.
The issuance of pilgrimage visas to pilgrims by the High Commission was in line with the Government of Pakistan’s commitment to fully implement the Bilateral Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines between the two countries.
“Pakistan takes immense pride in preserving sacred religious places and providing necessary facilitation to the visiting pilgrims,” he added.During the visit, the pilgrims would, inter alia, go to Panja Sahib, Nankana Sahib and Kartarpur Sahib. They would enter Pakistan on June 8 and return to India on June 17.
