946 candidates elected unopposed in Sindh LB polls

SUKKUR: In the first phase of the local bodies’ elections, total 946 candidates have been elected unopposed in different Union Councils (UCs). The details of the elected candidates, including 96 from Kashmore-Kandhkot; 70 from Qambar-Shahdadkot; 135 from Jacobabad; 94 from Shikarpur; 11 from Larkana; 65 from Mirpurkhas; 69 from Umarkot; 18 from Tharparkar; 34 from Sukkur; 67 from Khairpur; 105 from Shaheed Benazirabad; 87 from Sanghar; and 48 from Naushahro Feroze were elected as unopposed in general councilor category.