PM seeks report on 200 officials going to perform Haj

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an explanation from the Religious Affairs Ministry, an aide said Tuesday, over a report claiming that a list of 200 ministry officials has been finalised for Haj this year — dozens of whom staff the office of Religious Affairs Minister Mufti Abdul Shakur.

The report, published in The News, said that 35 people on the list are from Shakur's office alone, which includes five drivers, four gunmen, a cook and 11 personal secretaries and assistants. The report said the minister himself would also be performing Haj this year.

The report quoted a ministry spokesperson as saying that the staff of the ministry goes every year to help pilgrims during Haj. "Staff like drivers and gunmen are tagged along for help in works such as carrying luggage, etc," the spokesperson said per the report. It also said the trip for 200 individuals would cost "Rs170 million" of the taxpayer's money.