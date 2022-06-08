President approves reconstitution of NEC

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday approved the reconstitution of the National Economic Council (NEC) under Article 156 of the Constitution.
The prime minister will be the Chairman of the NEC while the chief ministers of all provinces will be the members. From the Federal side, the members include Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal, Finance Minister Miftah Ismael, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed Qamar and Communication Minister Asad Mehmood.
From provinces, the names of Sardar Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari (Punjab), Senator Nisar Khoro (Sindh), Taimur Saleem Jhagra (KP) and Noor Muhammad Damar (Balochsitan) have been approved for NEC. The deputy chairman Planning Commission, Secretary Finance, Secretary Economic Affairs and Secretary Planning Division will attend the meetings on special invitation.
