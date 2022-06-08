Modi govt using judiciary as tool to gag political voices: Sultan

ISLAMABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry has said that the Kashmiri community settled in the UK has played a vital role in highlighting the Kashmir issue at international level.

Addressing a function here in Bradford, the AJK president praised the expatriate community for its significant contribution to the Kashmir cause and added that Kashmiris living in the UK had always promoted the Kashmir cause.

Recalling his memories of Bradford, the President said: “Two Kashmiris Naz Shah and Imran Hussain have been elected from here and I also graduated from Bradford University.” Referring to his visit, the president said that the sole purpose of his visit was to apprise the international community of the dire situation in the Occupied Kashmir and unjust sentencing of JKLF Chairman Yasin Malik.

He said the Kashmir issue has now entered a critical juncture following India's unilateral abrogation of article 370, adding that the people of the region were currently going through a difficult situation.

Regarding the conviction and life imprisonment of Yasin Malik, he said that it was high time the issue should be raised at every international forum to expose how the Indian government was using its judiciary as a tool to silence legitimate and genuine political voices in the occupied territory. Given the worsening situation in the Indian occupied Kashmir, he said: “It was our shared responsibility to raise the issue at global level.”