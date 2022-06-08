Qatar Air Chief calls on PAF Chief

PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: The elected representatives belonging to Awami National Party on Tuesday vowed to play a role to address...
NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to...
DUBAI: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar has announced to form "Grand Overseas Club" for addressing the...
SUKKUR: In the first phase of the local bodies’ elections, total 946 candidates have been elected unopposed in...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an explanation from the Religious Affairs Ministry, an aide said...
Comments