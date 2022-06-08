 
Wednesday June 08, 2022
National

Qatar Air Chief calls on PAF Chief

By Our Correspondent
June 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Commander Qatar Emiri Air Force Major General (Pilot) Jassim Mohammad Ahmed Al-Mannai called on Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu on Tuesday.

