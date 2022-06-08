To verify resignations, no PTI MNA appears before NA speaker on second day

ISLAMABAD: No PTI MNA on Tuesday turned up before National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to verify his resignation. National Assembly sources said if the PTI members did not reach the parliament to confirm their resignations by June 10, Ashraf would take a decision under the rules and procedure of the conduct of business in the National Assembly.
PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: The elected representatives belonging to Awami National Party on Tuesday vowed to play a role to address...
NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to...
DUBAI: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar has announced to form "Grand Overseas Club" for addressing the...
SUKKUR: In the first phase of the local bodies’ elections, total 946 candidates have been elected unopposed in...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an explanation from the Religious Affairs Ministry, an aide said...
