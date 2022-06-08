 
June 08, 2022
National

To verify resignations, no PTI MNA appears before NA speaker on second day

By Asim Yasin
June 08, 2022

ISLAMABAD: No PTI MNA on Tuesday turned up before National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf to verify his resignation. National Assembly sources said if the PTI members did not reach the parliament to confirm their resignations by June 10, Ashraf would take a decision under the rules and procedure of the conduct of business in the National Assembly.

