No candidate against Imran as PTI holds intra-party polls today

ISLAMABAD: Five days ahead of the deadline, given to it by the Election Commission of Pakistan last year ends, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has fixed June 8 (today) for the intra-party election.

According to PTI Chief Election Commissioner Jamal Ansari, preparations are complete for holding intra-party elections. He said the intra-party election of the PTI will be held today (Wednesday) here and the PTI National Council as the Electoral College, will elect central and sub-governing bodies including the chairman.

The last date for conduct of intra-party polls for the PTI was June 13, 2021, however, because of a request from the party, it had been given time till June 13, 2022. It was learnt till the filing of this report, there was no candidate for the slot of chairman to challenge Imran Khan. However, there are candidates against almost all other key party slots of the party. It is pertinent to mention that Section 208 of the Elections Act 2017 requires all political parties to elect office-bearers at federal, provincial and local levels, wherever applicable, periodically in accordance with the constitution of the respective political party provided that a period, not exceeding five years, shall intervene between any two elections; reads a proviso to Section 208(1) of the act.

Political parties under the law are also required to publish the updated list of their central office-bearers and executive committee members, by whatever name called, on its website and send the list and any subsequent change in it to the ECP.

The Section 209 of the act requires the political parties to submit to the ECP within seven days from completion of intra-party elections a certificate signed by an office-bearer authorised by the party head, to the effect that the elections were held in accordance with the constitution of the political party.

Under Section 215 of the act, a political party which fails to submit a certificate on intra-party elections is ineligible to obtain an election symbol for contesting elections for parliament, provincial assemblies or local governments. PTI’s intra-party polls have been marred by controversies in the past and the most glaring example was of the one held in March 2013 under then chief election commissioner Justice Wajihuddin Ahmad (retd), whose basic party membership was afterwards suspended by PTI chairman for allegedly repeatedly violating party discipline by issuing statements to the media. It was stated that despite written instructions from Imran Khan, Justice Wajihuddin (retd) had gone public with regard to the party’s internal affairs and, according to the August 4, 2015, notification, PTI chairman was left with no choice but to suspend his membership for deliberately breaching party discipline.

However, Justice Wajihuddin (retd) tendered resignation from the PTI in September 2016. He was reported as alleging that he had left the party because it had lost its way and its ideology. The tiff between Justice Wajihuddin (retd) and the party leadership began when he recommended the cancellation of membership of key party leaders, including then Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister Pervaiz Khattak, secretary general Jehangir Tareen and others, for influencing the outcome of intra-party elections held in March 2013. Justice Wajihuddin (retd) had supervised intra-party elections and later headed a two-member commission to investigate complaints of irregularities during the party elections. Senior leaders of the party had claimed Justice Wajihuddin (retd) had only one purpose of targeting the PTI leadership under one pretext or the other.