PTI leaders slam govt policies

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s Secretary General Asad Umar Tuesday said that during PTI rule, there was a slight amendment in the laws in the country’s interests and now the ‘imported government’ has changed laws and made appointments for its benefits but there is silence all around.

In a statement issued here, he said that when ‘we passed the State Bank Act, the PDM and his favorite journalists created a storm, we were accused of selling the country's sovereignty. He said that now the ‘imported government immediately changed the NAB law to save its corruption as soon as it came, none head now even the name of the State Bank act from their mouths? There is no shame, no shame’.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan's Chief of Staff Dr Shahbaz Gill said that the ‘imported’ Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif claimed that there would be zero loadshedding from May 01 onward but the country was facing unprecedented unscheduled power outages at present.

Gill told news conference here that when the prices of petrol and diesel were going up all over the world, Imran Khan lowered the prices to provide relief to the masses. He added the PTI government convinced IMF through parleys instead of kneeling before the financial body like the imported government.

“The imported government is generating the most expensive power and has jacked up the power tariff by Rs14 per unit. Contrary to it, he said that the PTI government had increased the price of electricity by around Rs6 in its three and a half years of government.

Gill warned that the current account deficit would be increased alarmingly due to the flawed policies of the current government, which would further destroy the country’s fragile economy. He stated that the closure of the industries would further increase unemployment in the country, while Shehbaz Sharif was busy in dolling out hefty amount on self-projection. He went on to say that PTI government had eliminated all unnecessary expenditures, the imported PM spent millions of rupees only on a swimming pool.

He said that now there is a government of ‘Shehbaz Speed’, now why Nawaz Sharif is not coming back. “I tell Maryam Nawaz to stop making fake audios through deep fake software and if there is any evidence, bring it out, as the public is well-informed about the reality of your fake audio and video,” he remarked.

Separately, Hammad Azhar, central leader and focal person of PTI for economic affairs, expressed concern over the political and economic situation in the country and feared that the economy is gradually deteriorating, if elections are not held soon, there are fears that the country will go bankrupt.