Fapuasa protests for bailout package for varsities

KARACHI: The Sindh chapter of the Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association (Fapuasa) on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the Karachi Press Club, demanding autonomy of the varsities and an increase in the bailout package for varsities which were already suffering financial crunch.

The protesters, who were reinforced by teachers from various varsities of Sindh, chanted slogans against the Universities and Boards secretary. They were of view that the secretary was unnecessarily interfering in the administrative affairs of Sindh’s public sector varsities.

They said they would not tolerate further interference, and the Sindh government should restore the status of universities as per the Universities Act 1972. They demanded that the provincial government should also give a 100 per cent raise in the bailout package for those varsities which were already suffering a financial crisis. If varsities’ increased fees, it would burden the students and further restrict chances of access to higher education for the working class youth. The increasing burden of inflation should not be put on students. The leaders of the associations said slashing the budget of higher education would ruin higher education in the country as universities were already struggling to survive financially.

Talking with The News, Fapuasa Central President Dr Nek Muhammad Sheikh said that the federal government was intended to reduce the Higher Education Commission budget from Rs65 billion to Rs30 billion, but after facing pressure from media and teachers, the government had committed not to cut the HEC budget. However, he said, there was still uncertainty and most likely the government would keep the HEC stagnant. The HEC needed Rs104 billion, he said, adding that if this demand was not fulfilled, the varsities would again face a financial crisis because the number of the varsities and degree-awarding institutions had increased during the last two years.

“Today we the teachers of varsities have gathered to record our protest. If these demands are not fulfilled, we the teachers reserve the right to protest and suspend academic and research activities.”

Meanwhile, All Sindh Primary Teachers Association staged a demonstration, demanding permanent job status. The primary school teachers also tried to move to the red zone and stage a protest in front of the Chief Minister's House. However, police barred them from advancing.

The protesters were of the view that the officials of the education department had promised the contractual primary school teachers that they would get permanent job status and the teachers would be entitled to get due promotions as per rules. However, those decisions and announcements remained unimplemented. Later, a group of the protesters held table talks with the education minister, who assured the teachers that their cases had been forwarded to their district education offices for verification. The education minister would make a decision after receiving reports from the DEOs. On this assurance, the teachers ended the protest.