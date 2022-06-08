DPOs reshuffled

LAHORE: IG Punjab Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of fifteen police officers. Assad-ur-Rehman has been posted as DPO Chinniot, M Amir Khan as DPO Jhelum, Bilal Zafar as DPO Sargodha, Assad Sarfraz as DPO Narowal, Rizwan Umar as DPO Mianwali, M Zeeshan as DPO Sialkot, M Hassan as DPO Okara, Rana Shahid Pervaiz as DPO Vehari and Rana Shoaib Mahmood as DPO TT Singh. M Tariq, Umar Saeed, Ismaeel-ur-Rehman, M Rizwan, Kamran Mumtaz and Hassan Assad have been directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore.