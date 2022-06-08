DPOs reshuffled

LAHORE: IG Punjab Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of fifteen police officers. Assad-ur-Rehman has been posted as DPO Chinniot, M Amir Khan as DPO Jhelum, Bilal Zafar as DPO Sargodha, Assad Sarfraz as DPO Narowal, Rizwan Umar as DPO Mianwali, M Zeeshan as DPO Sialkot, M Hassan as DPO Okara, Rana Shahid Pervaiz as DPO Vehari and Rana Shoaib Mahmood as DPO TT Singh. M Tariq, Umar Saeed, Ismaeel-ur-Rehman, M Rizwan, Kamran Mumtaz and Hassan Assad have been directed to report to CPO Punjab Lahore.
PESHAWAR: The 9th Syndicate meeting of Engineering University Mardan was held on Tuesday under the chairmanship of...
PESHAWAR: The elected representatives belonging to Awami National Party on Tuesday vowed to play a role to address...
NEW DELHI: Pakistan High Commission, on the eve of Martyrdom Day of Guru Arjun Dev Jee, Tuesday issued 163 visas to...
DUBAI: Former Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammed Sarwar has announced to form "Grand Overseas Club" for addressing the...
SUKKUR: In the first phase of the local bodies’ elections, total 946 candidates have been elected unopposed in...
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought an explanation from the Religious Affairs Ministry, an aide said...
