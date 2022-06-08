CM orders action to curb rising street crime

Taking cognisance of rapidly increasing street crime in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday asked the inspector general of the Sindh police and the Karachi police chief to strictly implement the already adopted strategy to prevent crimes.
He also told the station house officers posted in Karachi to enhance police patrolling in their areas. He directed the police officials to intensify the operation against the lawless elements involved in street crime.
Shah said details should be submitted to him in the next two days about the operation being conducted against the menace of street crime. He directed the police high-ups to daily brief the media about operations conducted against street criminals in the city.
An anti-terrorism court has remanded a suspect, said to be associated with the outlawed Sindhudesh Revolutionary Army...
Tension prevailed in the Steel Town area after a truck driver was beaten to death during a clash between members of...
A policeman and a minor boy were killed in road accidents in the city on Tuesday. Police Constable Rashid, 30, son of...
University of Karachi Vice Chancellor Dr Nasira Khatoon and Registrar Prof Maqsood Ali Ansari visited the Government...
The select committee constituted for the purpose of amending the local government act has decided that LG elections...
The State Bank of Pakistan will ensure that there is a seven-per-cent rise in the women employment in the banking...
