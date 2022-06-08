CM orders action to curb rising street crime

Taking cognisance of rapidly increasing street crime in Karachi, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Tuesday asked the inspector general of the Sindh police and the Karachi police chief to strictly implement the already adopted strategy to prevent crimes.

He also told the station house officers posted in Karachi to enhance police patrolling in their areas. He directed the police officials to intensify the operation against the lawless elements involved in street crime.

Shah said details should be submitted to him in the next two days about the operation being conducted against the menace of street crime. He directed the police high-ups to daily brief the media about operations conducted against street criminals in the city.